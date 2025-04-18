NEW Zoo welcomes new resident, an African lioness named Anga

SUAMICO (NBC 26) — The NEW Zoo in Suamico welcomes their newest resident: Anga, a 3-year-old African lioness that just arrived on Friday from Knoxville, TN.

Anga and Loid, the lion, have a breeding recommendation, but are currently separated so they can get to know each other safely through a fence, says the zoo.

Anga is adjusting to her new home. She has access to the lion building and the outdoor yard, so visitors might be able to see her this weekend — if she chooses to be outside.

The zoo says they will follow Anga's lead to know when it's time for the "formal" introduction between her and Loid.