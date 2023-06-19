Watch Now
NEW Zoo & Adventure Park in Suamico welcomes dads for free day of fun

The NEW Zoo &amp; Adventure Park in Suamico welcomed fathers of all ages for free on Father's Day this year.
Posted at 10:24 PM, Jun 18, 2023
SUAMICO (NBC 26) — Father's Day in Northeast Wisconsin was hot and sunny this year.

Many places offered deals and special events to give dads a fun third Sunday in June.

In Suamico, for instance, the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park let dads in for free.

Dads, grandpas, and their loved ones flocked to the venue to check out the animals.

Scott Philemon came with his granddaughter Evelyn Luna Raye. They had a lot of energy and excitement about all they planned to see in the day.

Evelyn said she most looked forward to the monkeys, as the two made their way through the long (but quickly-moving) line for entry.

Inside the park, penguins, peacocks, porcupines, and other animals greeted the visitors, as they also took in the hot sunny day.

Michelle and Dan Uttecht came to the zoo and said they liked the bears and the lions best of all.

For more information, you can visit the Zoo's website.

