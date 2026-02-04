Home under construction deemed a total loss after fire in Suamico

SUAMICO (NBC 26) — A house under construction was deemed a total loss after it caught on fire on Tuesday afternoon in Suamico, firefighters say.

Firefighters were called just after 12 p.m. of Tuesday to a structure fire in the 2000 block of Harbor Cove Lane. The building on fire was a new construction project and unoccupied, but contractors were working on site at the time.

No injuries were reported as firefighters were able to quickly contain the blaze, but the house was deemed a total loss.

The Suamico Fire Department is working to determine the origin and circumstances of the fire.