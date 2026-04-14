SUAMICO (NBC 26) — The Village of Suamico will issue an emergency declaration to apply for state and federal funding after severe flooding trapped some residents in their homes and washed out local roads Tuesday morning.

Chap Spejcher awoke just before 4 a.m. Tuesday and knew his family needed help after the stream next to his property flooded to his land.

"It was too deep to back my car out of the garage," Spejcher said. His basement flooded, destroying 50 years of his family's collections.

"My sons kept teasing that they were going to help me clean out the basement," mentioned Spejcher. "Now, there's no excuse."

Spejcher wasn't the only resident trapped by the excess water. A school bus driver got stuck in a ditch on a flooded street Tuesday morning and needed firefighters' help to evacuate.

"Fortunately there was no kids on the bus," noted Suamico Fire Chief Joe Bertler.

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

Flooding traps Suamico residents in their homes

Water washed out Riverside Drive between Rock Bottom Court and St Pats Drive late Tuesday morning. Floodwater also covered two other village bridges.

Village of Suamico Director of Public Works Andy Smits explained the village's response.

"It's all preventative stuff that we're trying to do now to keep people safe, keep them off the roads, making sure that their utilities are still working, you know, to their homes," Smits explained. "A lot of re-enforcement's going to need to happen. A lot of stonework from the bottom up."

The Suamico Fire Department reminds residents not to drive through flooded waters and to call 911 if they are stuck in their homes or vehicles. Officials advise that if in doubt, turn around. Don't drown.