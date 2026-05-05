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First responders in Suamico deliver two babies in one week

suamico fire baby
Suamico Fire Department
suamico fire baby
Posted

SUAMICO (NBC 26) — First responders put out a different kind of fire in Suamico last week, delivering not one but two babies in a matter of days, the department said Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post, Suamico fire along with County Rescue responded to two emergency home deliveries.

The two newborn babies were safely delivered.

"While helping to deliver a baby in the field is already a rare event for firefighters and paramedics, having it happen twice in less than a week is truly extraordinary," the department said in their social media post.

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