Dog rescued from icy waters near the Bay of Green Bay

SUAMICO (NBC 26) — A dog is safe after falling through the ice at Sensiba Wildlife Refuge Thursday, thanks to a quick response from the Suamico Fire Department.

Crews were called to the Bay of Green Bay shoreline after reports of a dog in distress on the ice. When firefighters arrived, they found Mitsy, a 3-year-old Labrador, about 100 feet from shore, struggling in the freezing water and unable to climb out.

The Ice Water Rescue Team successfully reached Mitsy and brought her back to shore.

Once on land, Mitsy was evaluated and crews determined she was in stable condition. Mitsy was then reunited with her owner.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources continues to remind neighbors that no ice is ever 100% safe, especially as temperatures rise, so please use caution with yourselves and pets this springs.