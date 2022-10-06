Forest Glen Elementary: Construction for a community

SUAMICO — A $98 million dollar referendum toward renovations in the Howard-Suamico School District was passed in April 2021. Of the $98 million dollars, $25 million is going toward Forest Glen Elementary.

Angie Sorenson, Forest Glen Elementary Principal, said some of the renovations include a new cafeteria, recording studio, ninja-warrior activity room, gym expansion, and updated classrooms.

Sorenson said the idea behind the renovations is to "enhance the learning environment" for the students and "meet the community needs."

The renovations project began in June, and Brad Nick, project superintendent, said they've been making great progress since.

Sorenson said the reception from the students and staff is "sheer excitement."

"The families are equally excited," Sorenson said. "When they came to the open house, they were just amazed at all of the work that's being done."

The theme of the school's renovations is a forest, after the name Forest Glen. Sorenson said students will feel like they're in a forest or under a canopy.

The idea for the changes originally started years ago with a community task force. Sorensen said she is grateful for a community that is actively involved and recognizes the needs of the students.

"Just knowing that our community supports the needs that we have and that they're ready to partner with us...we're ready to give that back."

The Forest Glen Elementary project is expected to be completed in August of 2023. Official construction updates and more details can be followed here.