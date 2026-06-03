SUAMICO (NBC 26) — Blaser's Acres, a family farm in Suamico known for its agricultural entertainment festivals, is expanding to a new 100-acre site in Abrams, opening Sept. 19.

Owner Chris Blaser said the move addresses longstanding space and safety concerns at the farm's current location off County Highway B, where highway traffic has been a worry.

"I've had a vision for a long time, but I've been tied on space," Chris Blaser stated.

This summer, Chris is developing the new site for the farm's strawberry, flower and pumpkin festivals.

"I think everybody likes our festivals because we do put our heart and soul into making it the best we can," said Chris.

The new location is about 10 miles north of the farm's current spot in Suamico. Chris' son Colton is helping prepare the land for guests.

He says the effort to put on the annual festivals is worth it when he sees families enjoying themselves.

"I love to see when they're, like, laughing with each other and having fun," noted Colton.

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

Blaser's Acres plans 100-acre expansion for its festivals

Chris said the farm started as a small FFA project after high school. Nearly three decades later, he's grateful for the community support that helped it grow.

"I appreciate everybody as much as I hope they appreciate coming out," said Chris.

After the new site opens, the current Blaser's Acres location will continue to be a site for fresh produce and flower shopping in the neighborhood.