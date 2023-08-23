Bay Port Pirates gear up for intense showdown against Kimberly Papermakers

SUAMICO (NBC 26) — The Bay Port Pirates are set to face off against the Kimberly Papermakers this Thursday in a highly anticipated matchup. These two competitive programs, which typically cross paths only during the playoffs, will collide on the field for what hopes to be an intense battle. Talking to the Pirates, it's clear that this game is special.

"It’s certainly one of the teams you need to beat if you want to be where you want to be at the end of the season," said Pirates Coach Gary Westerman.

Westerman and his team are wasting no time this season.

"We just wanted to create a competitive environment early in the season and prepare at a high level," said Westerman.

Senior Blake Buchinger emphasized the rivalry and the team's determination to reverse their previous fortune against the Papermakers.

"Well, there definitely is a rivalry. I mean, we play almost every year in the playoffs, and they’ve had our number, but we’re looking to change that obviously," said Buchinger.

Senior Tevyn Montgomery also said they’re looking for redemption after previous seasons' losses against the Papermakers and last week's setback against Middleton.

"We had a tough one last week, but we’re coming back prepared, fixing all the mistakes, seeing what we can always do better," said Montgomery.

Kimberly's Coach expressed his anticipation for the matchup:

"It’s just going to be a really good football game. That’s what you get when two programs like this collide," said Coach Michalkiewicz.

Bay Port's Coach echoed this:

"I just think it’s exciting, two great programs, it should be a great atmosphere, and I think it's what high school athletics are all about," said Westerman.

Fans can catch all the action as the Bay Port Pirates take on the Kimberly Papermakers at Papermaker Stadium this Thursday. The Sports Showdown Game of the Week will be featured on tv32 starting at 7 p.m.