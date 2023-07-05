VIDEO: Cows rescued from barn fire by Sturgeon Bay Police

STURGEON BAY (NBC 26) — In a newly released body cam video from the Sturgeon Bay Police Department, three cows are seen being saved by a Sturgeon Bay police officer from an early morning barn fire.

The video shared by the Sturgeon Bay Police Department on its Facebook Page shows an officer noticing black smoke coming from a barn at 5:50 a.m. on June 25. The Sturgeon Bay Police said the officer responded quickly to the fire.

When the officer pulled up to the barn, the video shows the officer entering the barn and noticing three cows trapped within the burning building. Flames can be seen inches away from the cows. The officer opens a gate and frees the cows.

Authorities said that everyone was safe.

Additional information regarding the incident was not provided.