Two teens arrested in connection with Sturgeon Bay car thefts

STURGEON BAY (NBC 26) — Two teens have been arrested in connection with a rash of vehicle thefts during a two-month period in Sturgeon Bay.

Between February 7 and April 10, the Sturgeon Bay Police Department received six reports of stolen vehicles or vehicles damaged as a result of subjects attempting to steal them, according to police.

In a release posted on their Facebook page, police confirmed two arrests have been made in conjunction with the reported thefts, with additional arrests forthcoming.

A 16-year-old boy was referred to the juvenile justice system for his role in a February 21 theft from a business on Egg Harbor Road, reported authorities.

The police department also reported two vehicles were stolen and a third was damaged in an attempt to steal on April 10. A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the incident that took place on North 14th Avenue. He is charged with two counts of operating a motor vehicle without owner consent and two counts of removing major vehicle components without owner consent. Police say the teen could face additional charges.

No arrests have been made in a February 7 report of a stolen vehicle from a residence on Georgia Street, West Pine Street and South 18th Avenue. Additionally, police say no arrests have been made in a Match 14 report from a residence on South Geneva Street.

Authorities say they expect more arrests to be made and are currently working to locate an 18-year-old man who allegedly played a role in a number of the reported incidents.