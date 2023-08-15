The Door County Candle Company is selling a special candle to benefit Maui wildfires relief

STURGEON BAY (NBC 26) — The Door County Candle Company is no stranger to philanthropic work.

This past February owners Christiana and Nic Trapani visited Maui after partnering with the Maui Ocean Center to develop a candle to raise money for their Sea Turtle hospital.

The trip was special to the couple, as they got engaged in Maui in 2018 and have made connections with locals that turned into friendships.

When wildfires began devastating the area, they knew they had to help.

"We felt like not only the personal connection, but we're like,'Oh my gosh, like we were just there,' like these shots are places that you know of very well," said Christiana Trapani.

The Door County Candle Company is helping the wildfire victims in Maui; they've sold more than 800 of the Maui candles since August 9.

The staff said many people have come in since the candle has launched and shared stories of their personal connections to Maui.

Lead candle maker Larry Mickelson also has ties to Maui.

"I have a cousin that lives in Maui actually, and it really hits home and this is just the perfect thing and I’m happy to do it," said Mickelson.

Donating 75 percent of the proceeds from each candle sold, they have raised more than $8,500 so far.

"It's going to the American Red Cross and they have been doing so much to help. I mean, from having shelters to helping people find people that they've lost contact with," said Trapani.

If you would like to help, the Door County Candle Company is online and in Sturgeon Bay.

