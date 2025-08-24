Local beekeepers share passion at Sturgeon Bay honey harvest festival

STURGEON BAY (NBC 26) — STURGEON BAY, Wis. — The Sturgeon Bay community came together this weekend for the annual Honey Harvest Event, celebrating the vital work of local beekeepers and educating visitors about the importance of bee conservation.

The event featured sweet honey samples, live demonstrations, and up-close looks at active beehives, drawing crowds eager to learn about the buzzing world of beekeeping.

Watch the full broadcast here:

Sturgeon Bay celebrates annual Honey Harvest Event with beekeeping education and sweet treats

Mark Lentz, president of the Door County Beekeepers Club, explained that while honey is a welcome benefit, the real joy comes from working with the bees themselves.

"The honey part of it is kind of a side benefit, but it is a sticky mess. So I can't sit here and tell you harvesting honey is my favorite part. I think just having the bees, watching them grow, seeing them come out," Lentz said.

While sweet samples might draw crowds, beekeepers emphasized that the real stars are the bees and their crucial role in the ecosystem.

"It's very important to have more beekeepers because if we can proliferate the natural goodness of food through the natural pollination of food we will all be better off," said Cathy Edmundson, a Door County Beekeepers Club member.

The club is focused on inspiring a new generation of beekeepers through education and mentorship programs.

"I came for the bees but I stayed for the people," said Len Arsenault, the Community Honey Harvest coordinator.

Arsenault highlighted the Wayne Stenzel Memorial Scholarship, which provides pathways for young people in Door County to enter beekeeping.

"It's really important that we grow apiary sciences and if we can start people younger, let's say 14 years or older when you get to be my age of 54, you'll have 40 years of experience," Arsenault said.

The event also aimed to change perceptions about bees, encouraging protection rather than fear.

"You don't need to use a can of Raid or grab a can of wasp spray and hurt them," Arsenault said.

For those interested in getting involved with beekeeping, the Collins Learning Center holds club meetings every month and offers beekeeper training at the beginning of each year.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."