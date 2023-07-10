Door County Land Trust expanding conservation efforts

STURGEON BAY (NBC 26) — More land in Door County is being protected after the Door County Land Trust bought more than 63 acres.

Purchasing the land ensures it won't be bought by developers and the land will be protected to save the natural habitat of the area's wildlife.

The most recent purchase is near the Kellner Fen nature area, which was chosen due to its unique location near Lake Michigan.

Wildlife officials say the area attracts a series of migratory species.

"Really unique species use this property, and we'll be able to protect that so that they can continue to do that forever," said Executive Director of the Door County Land Trust, Emily Wood.

Wood says the land is home to deer, the black-throated green warbler bird, and the Heinz emerald dragonfly; which actually have two-thirds of their entire population in Door County.

Excited about the group's conversation growth, Wood says it wouldn't be possible without donations.

"In the fall of 2022, we had a very generous family come to us— John and Xan, Fischer. They donated $350,000 to the land trust and challenged all of our members to meet that same match, and we did. Our members rose to that challenge, we actually exceeded that, that match," said Wood.

There is potential for the Door County Land Trust to install some rustic trails along the new property, but for now, the primary use is going to take place by the wildlife.

The new location won't be too easy to find.

"As far as parking and signage and kiosks and all of that, that probably won't happen here because this is going to remain one of our more quiet preserves," said Wood.

There are 14 other featured nature preserves managed by the Door County Land Trust that are open to the public.

To Wood, the mission of this project is simple.

"These projects areas, we're very slowly piecing them together so that they remain uninterrupted, fragmented habitats because we know as conservationists, that's what species need to survive," Wood explained.

