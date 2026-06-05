STURGEON BAY (NBC 26) — The iconic catwalk on Algoma's North Pier — a structure that stood for 125 years — has been removed as part of a federal reconstruction project, and community members are now raising money to bring it back.

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Algoma community fights to save 125-year-old catwalk

The federal project is designed to improve navigation in the harbor and repair the pier. The city's red lighthouse will be taken to Sturgeon Bay to receive a new coat of paint. The Save the Catwalk Committee says the lighthouse could be gone for up to two years.

But the catwalk itself faces a more permanent fate.

"The catwalk is not scheduled to be put back, it's scheduled to be disposed of," Save the Algoma Catwalk Committee Co-Chairman Tom Levy said.

That prospect prompted Levy and fellow Co-Chairman Dennis Andre to form the Save the Algoma Catwalk Committee. The group's goal is to raise $500,000 to refurbish the catwalk and return it to the North Pier.

"Once we learned that the catwalk was just going to be scraped, it was kind of obvious to us that it was something that needed to be done, we didn't want to see the iconic catwalk leave," Levy said.

Andre says the catwalk — like the lighthouse — is a link to the lakeshore port's past. He explained that the structure once served a practical purpose for the U.S. Coast Guard.

"Back in the day, the Coast Guard would have to go out and turn on the light manually and that was the way to get there," Andre said.

For Andre, the connection is also personal.

"As a kid growing up, what're you gonna do, climb on top, walk across and see how long you can get without getting caught," Andre said.

The lighthouse is expected to be moved to Sturgeon Bay in the coming weeks. The Save the Algoma Catwalk organization is planning a bon voyage celebration on June 13th before it makes the trip.

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