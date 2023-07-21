A little girl's caring project is making a big difference

STURGEON BAY (NBC 26) — The idea of dedicating time in the summer to a project at 10 years old might seem like a chore to many kids.

But not for Ava Moore.

"It doesn't feel like that," said Ava Moore.

For the second year in a row, Ava has dedicated her time to showing others that she cares.

She started Ava's Caring Project.

“It's not only like making me feel good. It might feel that other people who I’m giving it to feel good.”

A passion that started from meeting a special education teacher.

“She just came to me one night and said, 'Mom, I want to do something for all the special needs people in our Door County,' And I said, "Well, that's pretty big,” said Kim Moore, Ava’s mom.

Kim says her daughter wanted to get involved in any way she could.

“I wanted to make care bags for special needs kids,” said Ava Moore.

This year Ava is raising money for Inspired Employment, a group that helps individuals with special needs, with community-based learning, and also Saint Vincent’s Child Life program.

With help from her mom, Ava operates a Facebook page where people can donate to her “wish lists,” for her caring bags and where they can find out about upcoming bake sales where proceeds go towards the project.

Ava is determined to fulfill the needs of her caring project.

“Every morning she says, "Mom, let's check and see if something else on our list is coming or, you know, what are we going to do today?” said Kim Moore.

Tami Schwalen, the co-owner of Inspired Employment, says what Ava is doing for her group is an honor.

“The packages that our camp individuals will receive there, it's just going to make them feel so special. Being included in the community is always something that is a little bit of a struggle for people with disabilities,” said Schwalen.

For Ava, the caring project is a step in what she hopes to be a lifetime of care.

“I want to be a special ed teacher,” said Ava Moore.

