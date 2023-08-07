32nd Annual Door County Classic and Wooden Boat Show

STURGEON BAY (NBC 26) — "We have well over two-or three dozen boats that are in the water and competing for various prizes throughout the weekend," said Sam Perlman the deputy director and development manager for the Door County Maritime Museum.

Perlman said this weekend is about a love of beautiful boats.

Back for its’ 32nd year, the Door County Classic and Wooden Boat show has a little bit of everything, and it is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the county’s rich maritime history.

Whether that boat is a classic that has been preserved to stay in prime condition like Jane Larson's 1959 Cruisers Inc. Commander…

"I think the biggest thing is use it and that keeps the boat in great shape," said Larson.

…Or a boat like Cannon Lock and Noah Tagliapietra’s that was built with limited resources for the sake of hoping to win a competition.

The Sikaflex Boatbuilding challenge had eleven teams participate this year. Teams had four hours on Saturday to assemble their plywood boats and decorate and add finishing touches on Sunday before hitting the water.

"What we could get for $15 at the thrift store really came in handy...but also it's really structurally sound," said Lock.

Last year Lock and Tagliapietra participated in the Sikaflex Boatbuilding challenge, but they told me their boat didn't make it far.

"We sank 75% of the way in, our boat filled with water and then broke apart," recalled Lock.

I asked them if they thought this year, they'd have better luck with their boats' ability to float.

"100% absolutely. I 100% -if this thing stinks, I will...I’ll be sad I guess," said Lock and Tagliapietra.

It's clear the attendees are really just excited to share their passion and to enjoy the summer weather.

“It's fun to have the vacation out in Door County and then build a boat on top of it," said Lock.