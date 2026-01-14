Zach Wooten breaks out in second USHL season with Green Bay Gamblers

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Gamblers forward Zach Wooten is making the most of his second season in the United States Hockey League, emerging as one of the league's top performers after showing flashes of potential last year.

The Wisconsin commit has been named USHL Forward of the Week twice this season, recording 20 goals and 15 assists for the Gamblers. His improved play has caught the attention of NHL scouts and earned him a spot in Thursday's Chipotle All-American Game.

"Second year in the league — I'm a lot more confident. It just comes a little easier your second year," Wooten said.

Head coach Pat McCadden has noticed the difference in Wooten's game this season.

"He's been consistent, moving his feet, strong with and without the puck. We saw glimpses last year, and now with experience comes confidence. We want the puck on his stick," McCadden said.

Wooten credits his team's recent success for creating an environment where he can thrive individually.

"We've got such a good group of guys — we all help each other. When we're winning, everyone gets their points," Wooten said.

The selection to play in the Chipotle All-American Game came as a surprise to Wooten.

The showcase features top NHL draft-eligible players from the U.S. Under-18 National Team and other USHL teams.

"I was super excited. I didn't think that was in my cards this year. It caught me by surprise, but it'll be cool to represent Green Bay," Wooten said.

McCadden believes Wooten's breakout season is putting him on NHL radars.

"He's putting himself on the map. NHL teams are very interested — he's having a great season," McCadden said.

The coach noted that Wooten's teammates are rallying behind his success.

"There's a ton of excitement. He's a team-first guy, so when he has success, everyone's excited for him," McCadden said.