Wisconsin Herd name former Bucks assistant Schuyler Rimmer as new head coach

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Herd has a new head coach.

Schuyler Rimmer is taking over as the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks' G League affiliate, becoming the fifth head coach in franchise history.

Rimmer will hold dual roles within the organization, leading the Herd while also serving as an assistant coach for the Bucks.

Rimmer brings nine years of professional coaching experience to the position. He is no stranger to the Milwaukee organization, having previously spent four seasons with the Bucks — including as part of the staff during their 2021 NBA Championship run. During that time, he worked in video coordination and player development and also worked extensively with then-Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Most recently, Rimmer served as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns. He also coached in the G League last season with the Maine Celtics.

"Schuyler is a talented and dedicated leader who can cultivate the strong partnership between the Bucks and Herd,” Bucks coach Taylor Jenkins said in a media release. “I’m excited for him to take this next step in his career and help foster our culture and identity that will set up our player development for success."

"I'm grateful to the Bucks and Herd for the opportunity to become the next head coach of the Wisconsin Herd," Rimmer added in the release. "I’m excited to help develop our players on and off the court, engage with the Oshkosh community and build a team that our fans will be proud to support all season long."

A Florida native, Rimmer played college basketball at Stanford and Florida. He was a part of the 2016-17 Gators team that advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, stunning the Wisconsin Badgers along the way. Rimmer did not play in that game.

Rogelio V. Solis/AP Florida center Schuyler Rimmer (32) is challenged by Mississippi State center Schnider Herard (34) as he tries to make a shot in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday Feb. 18, 2017. Florida won 57-52. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

The team said it plans to announce details for his introductory press conference at a later date.

Rimmer replaces Beno Udrih, who spent the last three seasons as Wisconsin's head coach.

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