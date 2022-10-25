Wisconsin gains another Antetokounmpo with start of Herd season

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Herd is getting ready for season number five, after a disappointing season last year.

Last season, the team finished 8-24, with most people blaming COVID for the poor season.

A number of players were called up to the NBA as fill-ins, which lead to a revolving door of players filtering through Oshkosh.

Head coach Chaisson Allen, who is entering into his second year as head coach, hopes this new season brings more stability and growth for him and the team.

"It's another year of growth for me. I messed with people last year, the COVID year to me was like I felt like I coached two seasons," said Allen. "We had over 35 players that I coached. And I grew from it. The culture bleeds through from the Bucks to the Herd and it's what we're all about."

This season's roster brings some familiar faces for Allen to work with including Alex Antetokoumpo, Giannis' younger brother.

Alex was acquired in a trade from the Toronto Raptors G League Affiliate.

He wasn't an all-star last year, averaging just two and a half points in 15 games, but he has the lineage and the potential.

"He has upside, he has potential, and let's see what we can bring out of him. Coach Allen and his staff have proven last season - with the number of [NBA] call-ups and the development and the guys that you saw get better here, I think they have a proven system for developing guys and we'll see what Alex can become," said Herd General Manager, Tony Bollier.

Alex is hoping that one day he can follow in his brothers' footsteps.

"My game is a little bit different. I take a little bit of everyone. I try to go in there and compete and hustle like Giannis does. Sometimes I try to push the ball and play-make like Giannis does. I also have the ability to shoot the ball so the fact that our games are slightly different complements each other," Antetokoumpo commented.

Other familiar faces on the roster this year include Joe Wieskamp, a former Iowa Hawkeyes star and Blake Marquart, an Oshkosh North Alum.

The season opener for the Herd is scheduled for next Friday at the Oshkosh Arena. Ticket information can be found here.

You can watch all Wisconsin Herd games, home and away, on NBC 26's sister station, tv32.

Find the Wisconsin Herd 2022-23 schedule here.

