Udrih ready to coach two of his former teammates ahead of Herd season opener

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Wisconsin Herd General Manager Arte Culver said the NBA G League is only getting better and better.

Culver said that the Herd will have some veteran players with NBA experience to lead their team.

"It speaks to our track record," Culver said. "We've been fortunate to have really good players come through, and we've had some hand in helping develop guys and get them back to the NBA in some cases."

Wisconsin acquired several players with NBA experience, including Justise Winslow and former Marquette star Henry Ellenson.

Ellenson is a Wisconsin native and is excited for the opportunity to play his ninth season of professional basketball close to home.

"A lot of those fans in the stands might be a lot of my family this year just because they're excited," Ellenson said. "The last few years, being overseas, I was in Spain for two years, so it was a little harder for them to get to games."

Ellenson is also reunited with former teammate and now Head Coach Beno Udrih. Udrih will be coaching two former teammates, the second one being Justise Winslow.

Winslow said his connection with Udrih played a huge part in his decision to come to Wisconsin.

"Being teammates with him in the past, it's just someone I was familiar with, someone I trusted, someone I believed in, and he showed that same energy and reciprocated it back to me," Winslow said.

The Herd will also help develop AJ Johnson, who was picked 23rd overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2024 NBA draft. Johnson previously played in the Australian National Basketball League.

Udrih said Johnson is very talented and will have a bright future.

"AJ is only 19, and he's got a lot to learn," Udrih said. "So I think this is going to be a great development year for him."

Culver added he is excited to be a part of Johnson's development as a pro.

"We spent some time with AJ during camp, and he's very eager and has the right approach," Culver said. "Guy just loves basketball, and those tend to be, in my experience, the success stories."

The Herd opens their season on Friday at the Iowa Wolves.

Their home opener will be the following Friday, Nov. 15 at Oshkosh Arena.