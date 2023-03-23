Watch Now
Oshkosh native Marquardt chasing his dream in his hometown

After spending time overseas in Argentina and Morocco, Oshkosh North alumnus Blake Marquardt has spent the last few weeks with the Wisconsin Herd.
Posted at 9:40 PM, Mar 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-22 22:40:25-04

OSHKOSH, Wis. (NBC 26) — After playing overseas in Argentina and Morocco, Blake Marquardt is now chasing his basketball dream right in his own backyard.

The Oshkosh North alumnus signed with the Wisconsin Herd on March 9 and has appeared in four games so far, including a starting nod Tuesday night as the Herd played its final home game.

Marquardt was with the Herd as a tryout player during training camp; head coach Chaisson Allen described him as a "tough cut" and said he was glad they were able to bring him back to finish the season.

Marquardt said he felt "relief" when he got the call from the Herd. He spent the winter at home in Oshkosh, often training at his alma mater Oshkosh North.

The Herd finish the 2022-23 season Thursday night at the Capital City Go-Go.

