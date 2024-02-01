Watch Now
'I love this job': Despite challenging season, Udrih settling in as Herd head coach

The Wisconsin Herd have had an up-and-down season. Still, first-year head coach Beno Udrih is enjoying his first year in Oshkosh and hoping the job can help vault him up the NBA coaching ladder.
Posted at 8:59 PM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 21:59:44-05

OSHKOSH, Wis. (NBC 26) — From roster turnover to the recent coaching change in Milwaukee, the Wisconsin Herd have had an up-and-down season. Still, first-year head coach Beno Udrih is embracing the challenge and enjoying his debut season in Oshkosh.

  • The Herd are 7-8, but have a chance to make a playoff push with 19 regular season games remaining.
  • Wisconsin is coming off a last-second win Monday night, which players described as "encouraging."
  • Last week's Bucks' coaching change does impact the Herd; Udrih said the Herd will review Milwaukee's film and "try to figure out how we can apply it to us."
  • Players say they are happy with Udrih's coaching style, crediting him for his ability to relate to players despite challenging circumstances.
  • 16 different Herd players have seen the floor this season, though with injuries, call-ups and NBA assignments, that roster turnover is not unusual in the G-League.
  • The Herd play two home games to close out the week, hosting the Westchester Knicks at Oshkosh Arena on Thursday (6:00 p.m.) and Saturday (7:00 p.m.).
  • All Wisconsin Herd games can be seen live on TV 32.
