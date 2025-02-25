From overseas to Oshkosh: Former Marquette standout returns to his roots

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Nine seasons, eight teams, and four countries. Basketball has taken Henry Ellenson across the world, but now that he is back in Wisconsin, he knows there is no place like home.

"This has got to be at the top of it for sure," Ellenson said. "Just being back home in Wisconsin, being able to have all my family and friends at the game—it's been super special."

The Rice Lake native last played basketball in Wisconsin during his freshman season at Marquette in 2016. After averaging 17 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game, he declared for the NBA Draft and was selected 18th overall by the Detroit Pistons. He spent time with the Pistons, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, and Toronto Raptors before continuing his career overseas, playing in Spain and Japan.

"Change is something you come to expect as a basketball player, especially when moving teams," Ellenson said. "It's not always easy, but you always make the most of every opportunity."

Adapting to life overseas presented challenges, and when the opportunity to return to Wisconsin arose, Ellenson knew he could not pass it up. Playing for the Wisconsin Herd has given him the chance to compete professionally in his home state while being surrounded by family and friends.

"Not many guys get to play professional basketball in their home state," he said. "Now to be back here in Oshkosh playing with the Herd has been a great experience."

Ellenson's return has also allowed him to play in front of his wife, 5-month-old son, parents, grandparents, in-laws, and cousins, who regularly attend games.

"Sometimes they're a little too loud in the crowd," he joked. "But it's always fun."

Herd head coach Ben Udrih has seen firsthand how much it means for Ellenson to have a family at games.

"The last couple of years playing overseas, he didn't have family watching him play," Udrih said. "Now, having them here pretty much every game is great for Henry and obviously great for the team."

With nearly a decade of professional experience, Ellenson has embraced a leadership role, mentoring younger teammates who are adjusting to the demands of the professional game. He understands the challenges firsthand, having entered the NBA as a 19-year-old after just one season in college.

"I just know it's a big adjustment coming from high school to college to the pros," he said. "Those first couple of years, your head's spinning a little bit. So I just try to be there for them and help them out any way I can."

Udrih, who played alongside Ellenson in Detroit, has witnessed his growth both on and off the court.

"I knew him when he was a 19-year-old kid, so you know, he’s definitely grown," Udrih said. "He’s a father now. A lot has changed. We’re just really lucky to have him."

The Herd will return to action on Tuesday, Feb. 25, against the Windy City Bulls. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. at Oshkosh Arena, with the game airing on TV32.