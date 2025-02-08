Q&A: Wisconsin’s Max Klesmit on his journey, career and what’s next

MADISON (NBC 26) — As he enters the final stretch of his career at Wisconsin, Neenah native Max Klesmit is soaking up every moment as a Badger. NBC 26 sat down with Klesmit to discuss his path from Wofford to Wisconsin, his growth on and off the court, and what’s ahead after college.

Q: Let’s start at the beginning of your college career. What did you learn from your two years at Wofford?

Klesmit: Patience. Not everything in life happens quickly. Success takes time, effort, and consistency. My freshman year, I had older teammates like Storm Murphy and Ryan Larson who showed me what the process looks like. I learned that if you put in the work, eventually, it pays off.

I wasn’t always happy with my role early on—I wanted to play more, contribute more—but I learned to trust the process. Now, as an older player at Wisconsin, I try to pass down that same lesson to the younger guys here.

Q: Coming out of Neenah, you had interest from mid-major programs, but Wisconsin and Marquette didn’t recruit you. How much did that fuel you?

Klesmit: At first, it definitely did. But I quickly realized I wanted to go somewhere I was valued. I knew my worth and believed I could compete at any level.

Growing up, I watched Wisconsin play all the time. The WIAA state tournament is held at the Kohl Center, so I got a small taste of that environment my junior year. COVID-19 cut my senior year short, but playing for Wisconsin was always a dream. I just didn’t know if it would ever happen. But I kept working, and eventually, it did.

Q: When you entered the transfer portal, Wisconsin came calling. Take me back to the moment you knew you’d be a Badger.

Klesmit: It was a bit of a rollercoaster. They were one of the first schools to reach out, but then things went quiet for about a week. When they called again, they said, “We need to get you on a visit. We want to bring you home.”

At that point, I had a good feeling Wisconsin was where I wanted to be. I remember sitting at dinner at Johnny Delmonico’s in Madison, and I told the coaches, “This is where I want to be.” There were a lot of hugs and high-fives after that. I knew I wanted to finish my career here.

Q: How would you sum up your time as a Badger?

Klesmit: A blessing. People always talk about Wisconsin’s basketball tradition, but you don’t fully understand it until you’re immersed in it.

It’s not just about the games—it’s the students, the faculty, the people working around the Kohl Center and Camp Randall—they all care deeply about this program. That gives you even more appreciation for putting on the uniform.

On tough days, when I’m sore or tired, I remind myself: “Your younger self would be ecstatic just to wear this practice jersey.” That perspective keeps me grateful every day.

Q: As you approach the end of your college career, what are you most proud of?

Klesmit: The person I’ve become.

When I started college, I was an immature 17- or 18-year-old, focused on the wrong things. Wisconsin, and the discipline it requires, helped shape me into a young man.

A lot of people only see stats and wins, but I take just as much pride in how I’ve set myself up for life after basketball.

Q: Speaking of after college—what’s next?

Klesmit: I want to play professionally as long as I can. Whether that’s the NBA, G League, or overseas, I’ll go wherever I’m valued most.

Beyond that, I’ve always had an interest in broadcasting—calling basketball and football games, maybe even golf. And at some point, I’d love to coach. I don’t know which will come first, but ideally, I’d do all three at some point in my career.

Q: But first, there’s still work to be done this season. What will it take for this team to make a deep run in March?

Klesmit: Discipline and resilience.

We’re heading into the toughest part of our schedule, and balancing school and basketball will be key. Over winter break, it’s easier—you just focus on hoops. But now, with classes back, it takes maturity to stay locked in.

Luckily, we have a veteran team, guys who have been through this before. We know what it takes.

Q: Can you pick a favorite memory from your time at Wisconsin?

Klesmit: Making the NCAA Tournament last year. It didn’t end how we wanted, but for me, it was my first time going. Hearing your team’s name called on Selection Sunday—it’s special.

Obviously, this year we want to make a deeper run, but you can’t take moments like that for granted.

Q: If you had a message for your younger self—or a kid in Neenah looking up to you—what would you say?

Klesmit: First, thank the people who support you—your parents, coaches, anyone in your corner. Let them know how much they mean to you.

Second, believe in yourself. Never let anyone tell you that you can’t do something.

Third, face challenges head-on. There are no shortcuts. Life will test you, but the biggest challenges lead to the biggest growth. Stay true to yourself, be honest, and keep working—you can accomplish anything.