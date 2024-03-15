Local prospects Allen, Bortolini work out for scouts at Badgers Pro Day

MADISON, Wis. (NBC 26) — Representatives from 31 of the 32 NFL teams were in Madison Friday to watch Wisconsin's top prospects work out at the annual Badgers Pro Day.
Fond du Lac native Braelon Allen, Wisconsin's star running back, and offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini - who is from Kewaunee - both worked out.
- Allen ran through some drills at the end of the pro day, but did not take part in any of the official testing like the 40-yard dash and vertical jump.
- Allen is still recovering from a high ankle sprain that hampered him at the end of last season. He said he is close to 100 percent.
- At 20-years-old, Allen is the youngest player in this year's draft. He broke onto the scene two years ago as a 17-year-old freshman.
- Bortolini - who could play center or guard in the NFL - racked up 27 reps on the bench press, but did not take part in any of the other testing.
- The Kewaunee native has been skyrocketing up draft boards following a phenomenal performance at the NFL Combine last month.
- When asked, both players said they would love the opportunity to play for the Green Bay Packers. Bortolini added that he met general manager Brian Gutekunst.
- Gutekunst was one of several Packers representatives in attendance; he spent a large portion of the workout talking with Badgers head coach Luke Fickell.