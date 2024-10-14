Badgers game against No. 3 Penn State on October 26 to air on NBC 26

MADISON (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Badgers' next home game on October 26 will air on NBC's Big Ten Saturday Night, the network announced Monday.

Fans in northeast Wisconsin will be able to watch the game locally on NBC 26, with coverage from Madison's Camp Randall Stadium beginning at 6:00 p.m.

🚨 6:30 PM CT kick vs Penn State on NBC 🚨 pic.twitter.com/7eWUYFaGg1 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 14, 2024

After back-to-back losses to Alabama and USC in late September, the Badgers have won two straight games in convincing fashion over Purdue and Rutgers to improve to 4-2 (2-1 in the Big Ten).

Penn State, meanwhile, is off to a 6-0 start. The Nittany Lions are the No. 3 ranked team in the country, having just beaten USC 33-30 in overtime in Los Angeles on Saturday.

In the meantime, the Badgers travel to Northwestern for a road game this Saturday; Penn State is on a bye leading in to the October 26 showdown in Madison.

NBC's Big Ten Saturday Night has produced big ratings so far this season, with last weekend's clash between then-No. 2 Ohio State and then-No. 3 Oregon posting the conference's highest-rated primetime game since 2008 with more than 10 million total viewers.

The Ducks beat the Buckeyes 32-31 to remain undefeated. Oregon is now the No. 2 ranked team in the nation.