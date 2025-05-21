Watch Now
2026 Badgers-Notre Dame game at Lambeau will be held Sunday of Labor Day weekend

Morry Gash/AP
Wisconsin's Bucky Badger celebrates with fans after an NCAA college football game against LSU Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in Green Bay, Wis. Wisconsin won 16-14. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The 2026 Wisconsin-Notre Dame football game at Lambeau Field will be played on Sunday, September 6 as a part of college football's Labor Day weekend, UW Athletics announced Wednesday.

The long-awaited clash between the Badgers and Fighting Irish was initially scheduled for October 3, 2020 but was rescheduled for 2026 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The game is scheduled to be televised live on NBC 26, but a kickoff time has not yet been set.

The Badgers and Fighting Irish previously played at Soldier Field in Chicago in September of 2021 as a part of the Shamrock Series. Notre Dame won, 41-13.

Wisconsin last played at Lambeau Field in 2016. The Badgers upset No. 5 LSU, 16-14, to kick-start an 11-3 season that ended with a Cotton Bowl victory.

Ticket information for next year's game at Lambeau will be released at a later date.

