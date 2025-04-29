Will Zellers named USHL Forward of the Year; Three Gamblers earn All-USHL team honors

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Gamblers forward Will Zellers has been named the 2024-25 United States Hockey League (USHL) Forward of the Year, becoming the first player in franchise history to receive the league’s top forward honor.

The Maple Grove, Minnesota, native led the USHL with 44 goals and finished third overall in points, recording 71 in just 52 regular season games. Zellers also led the league with a 1.37 points-per-game average and took a USHL-best 214 shots, converting at an impressive 20.6% clip. His scoring performance broke the Gamblers’ single-season goals record previously held by Kevin Granato (41) since 1996-97.

Despite missing 10 games during the season, Zellers was a cornerstone of Green Bay’s power play, contributing 10 goals and 12 assists with the man advantage. The 19-year-old is committed to play at the University of North Dakota this fall and was selected 76th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft by the Colorado Avalanche. His NHL rights were later acquired by the Boston Bruins.

“We are excited to see Will earn the recognition as the league’s top forward,” said Gamblers head coach and general manager Patrick McCadden. “He broke a team record that stood for nearly three decades and did it in fewer games than a full season. That’s a testament to his dedication and all-around growth as a player.”

Zellers also represented Team USA in international play, notching five goals and seven points in five games at the Hlinka-Gretzky Memorial Tournament last August. He later helped the U.S. capture gold at the World Jr. A Challenge, contributing two goals and five points.

In addition to his Forward of the Year honor, Zellers was named to the All-USHL First Team. He was joined by teammates Aidan Park (Second Team) and Lukas Peterson (Third Team) as Green Bay had three players named to the league’s end-of-season All-Star squads.

Park, a 19-year-old from Playa Vista, California, tallied 33 goals and 66 points in 55 regular season games. A fellow two-time national champion at Shattuck-St. Mary’s alongside Zellers, Park is committed to the University of Michigan for the 2025-26 season. He ranked No. 94 among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings.

“Aidan’s contributions went beyond the scoresheet,” McCadden said. “He was our top centerman, took on every matchup, and played in all situations. We’re thrilled he’s being recognized for his impact.”

Defenseman Lukas Peterson rounded out Green Bay’s representation, earning All-USHL Third Team honors. The 19-year-old from Waldwick, New Jersey, led all Gamblers defensemen with eight goals and 44 points in 62 games — finishing second in scoring among league blueliners.

“Lukas’ rise over the past two seasons has been remarkable,” McCadden said. “He went from a 21st-round pick to one of the league’s top-scoring defensemen. That reflects his work ethic and commitment.”

“We are grateful for the contributions all three players made to the team, the league, and the Green Bay community,” McCadden added.

This story includes information from official releases by the United States Hockey League and the Green Bay Gamblers.