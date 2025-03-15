Wauwatosa East pulls away in second half, tops West De Pere in state semifinals

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — No. 3 West De Pere looked to continue its historic run in the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals Friday, taking on No. 2 Wauwatosa East at the Resch Center.

In their first state appearance in 47 years, the Phantoms battled early but couldn't keep pace with the Red Raiders, who shot 63.2% from the field in the second half and pulled away for a 71-58 victory to advance to Saturday’s championship game.

Wauwatosa East started strong, building a 12-point lead in the first quarter. But West De Pere responded. Ella Francois converted a three-point play to cut the deficit to five, and Mia Racine’s layup brought the Phantoms within two.

West De Pere took a three point lead late in the first half when Madisyn Berggren knocked down a three-pointer. Berggren led the Phantoms with 22 points. The Phantoms led 35-33 at the half.

In the second half, Faith Walder scored inside to extend the Phantoms' lead, but Wauwatosa East found its rhythm. Emma Close and Audrey Sellinger led the charge for the Red Raiders, each scoring 19 points as they took control down the stretch.

Wauwatosa East secured its spot in the Division 2 championship game with a 71-58 win.

The Red Raiders will face No. 1-seeded Edgewood on Saturday for the state title.