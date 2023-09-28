UWO volleyball shatters program attendance record in win over Stevens Point

OSHKOSH, Wis. (NBC 26) — The women's volleyball boom has made it to northeast Wisconsin.

More than 2,725 fans attended the UW-Oshkosh volleyball match Tuesday at the Kolf Sports Center, breaking the previous regular season program record - set in 2009 - by more than 2,000.

The fans were treated to a Titans win as the team took down UW-Stevens Point in four sets to improve to 18-0 on the season. Oshkosh is currently ranked No. 3 in the nation.

UWO attracted fans to its "Community Night" in the midst of a major spike in women's volleyball attendance at the NCAA Division I level.

In late August, more than 90,000 packed Nebraska's football stadium to watch the Cornhuskers. A few weeks ago Wisconsin and Marquette sold out Fiserv Forum, forming the largest crowd for a women's sporting event in state history.

"(It's) long overdue," UWO head coach Jon Ellmann said. "I think we're getting a lot of hype. It wouldn't be a thing - I don't think - if we watched a men's basketball game and there was 2,700 people there. But for us, in our sport, this is the first time it's happened. So now it's the new standard."

The Titans' next home game is Wednesday, October 11 against UW-Eau Claire.