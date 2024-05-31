Watch Now
UWO softball bumped to elimination bracket after last-inning CWS loss

The Titans fell, 4-2, to top-seeded Linfield on Friday and will now need to win three straight games to advance to the championship series at the Division III College World Series.
Posted at 6:25 PM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 19:25:24-04

MARSHALL, Texas (NBC 26) — UW Oshkosh softball's season is now on the brink after a 4-2 loss to top-seeded Linfield University in the second-round of the NCAA Division III World Series Friday afternoon.

Linfield's Brynn Nelson blasted a two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning to break a 2-2 tie; UWO hit into a double play in the bottom half of the frame to seal the result.

After the Wildcats loaded the bases and took a 2-0 in the second inning, Oshkosh tied it back up in the third as Sophie Wery - a Seymour native - brought home two runs on a double to left-center field. The game remained tied at 2-2 until Linfield's game-winning home run in the seventh inning.

UWO will now play in an elimination game Saturday at 1:30 p.m. If the Titans win, they advance to Sunday's semifinal round. The Titans will need to win three consecutive games to advance to the best-of-three championship series, which begins Monday.

To view the bracket and watch games for free online, click here.

