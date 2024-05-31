UWO softball bumped to elimination bracket after last-inning CWS loss

MARSHALL, Texas (NBC 26) — UW Oshkosh softball's season is now on the brink after a 4-2 loss to top-seeded Linfield University in the second-round of the NCAA Division III World Series Friday afternoon.

Linfield's Brynn Nelson blasted a two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning to break a 2-2 tie; UWO hit into a double play in the bottom half of the frame to seal the result.

WILDCATS TAKE THE LEAD‼️



Brynn Nelson with a HUGE homer to put them ahead 4-2 in the top of the 7th!🔥#D3sb | #WhyD3 pic.twitter.com/1qo3MfXbds — NCAA Division III (@NCAADIII) May 31, 2024

After the Wildcats loaded the bases and took a 2-0 in the second inning, Oshkosh tied it back up in the third as Sophie Wery - a Seymour native - brought home two runs on a double to left-center field. The game remained tied at 2-2 until Linfield's game-winning home run in the seventh inning.

UWO will now play in an elimination game Saturday at 1:30 p.m. If the Titans win, they advance to Sunday's semifinal round. The Titans will need to win three consecutive games to advance to the best-of-three championship series, which begins Monday.

To view the bracket and watch games for free online, click here.