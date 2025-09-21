OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The UW-Oshkosh Titans won their home opener, 38–21, over Roosevelt University on Saturday at J. J. Keller Field. The game lasted nearly six hours after three weather delays, but the Titans rallied from a halftime deficit to improve to 2–1 on the season.

Watch the highlights here:

UW-Oshkosh tops Roosevelt 38–21 in six-hour, weather-delayed home opener

Roosevelt struck first with a Zach Zella touchdown pass in the opening quarter. Oshkosh answered early in the second as quarterback Quentin Keene scored on a two-yard keeper to tie the game. Later in the quarter, Kellan Mella powered in from one yard out to put the Titans ahead 14–7.

The Lakers responded with two late touchdowns before halftime — a four-yard Zella pass to Chico Thomas Jr. and a 16-yard strike to Jack Young Jr. — giving Roosevelt a 21–14 lead at the break.

The Titans seized control in the second half. Keene connected with Londyn Little for a 43-yard touchdown to tie it, and Axel Vera Trejo added a 39-yard field goal to push Oshkosh ahead. In the fourth quarter, Ben Vallafskey broke free for a 44-yard touchdown run, and Keene capped the night with a 21-yard scoring pass to Little in the final seconds.

Keene finished 18 of 31 for 222 yards with two touchdown passes and a rushing score. Vallafskey carried 18 times for 149 yards and a touchdown, while Little hauled in six passes for 99 yards and two scores. Linebacker Kyle Dietzen anchored the defense with 12 tackles and a sack.