UW–Oshkosh hosts NCAA Sweet 16, eyeing third straight trip and another run to the Final Four

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The UW–Oshkosh women’s basketball team is back in a familiar spot.

For the third straight season, the Titans are headed to the NCAA Division III Sweet 16 — and this time, they’ll get to play it on their home floor.

UW–Oshkosh will host the sectional round at the Kolf Sports Center this weekend, with a trip to the Final Four in Salem, Virginia on the line.

For head coach Brad Fischer, the program’s continued success has almost become expected — even though reaching this stage remains anything but easy.

“It’s just super consistent and I’m super proud of them that they can keep bringing the level that you need to get here,” Fischer said. “I think people take it for granted now. We’ve done it like eight times in the last decade or so, so people start to think it’s easy.”

The Titans’ consistency has been built on a program identity centered around defense, ball security and veteran leadership.

“They care about the stuff that matters to our program,” Fischer said. “They care about getting stops and defending. They care about taking care of the ball.”

Senior guard Kate Huml said the culture within the program is a big reason the Titans continue to make deep postseason runs.

“It just shows our consistency as a program,” Huml said. “Everyone who comes here knows that’s part of who we are.”

Huml recently reached another milestone, playing in her 120th career game for the Titans.

“It’s been really special,” she said. “We’ve been doing it for four years, so it’s been really fun.”

That experience could prove valuable in the NCAA tournament. Many of the Titans’ key contributors have played in multiple postseason runs, including last year’s trip to the Final Four.

“All of us who are playing right now have been in this situation three or four times already,” Huml said. “It definitely gives us an advantage.”

Sophomore guard Paige Seckar said the program’s success is the result of years of work — not just during the season, but throughout the offseason as well.

“It just takes day-in and day-out hard work,” Seckar said. “Even in the offseason, making sure we’re pushing each other and getting better.”

While the Sweet 16 appearance continues a strong tradition, Seckar admitted there is still extra motivation after falling short of a national title the past two seasons.

“There’s definitely a little chip on our shoulder,” she said. “We’ve been here before and we know we can do it.”

Another advantage for Oshkosh this weekend will be playing at home. The Titans earned the right to host one of the four sectional sites in the country.

“There’s 400-plus teams and only four are hosting Sweet 16 weekends,” Fischer said. “So you have to be an elite team to even be considered to host it.”

For players, the opportunity to stay in their normal routine — and play in front of their home crowd — is something they’ve been looking forward to.

“It’s really nice to have the comfort of your own gym and the community here too,” Seckar said. “It’s really special.”

Still, the Titans know the challenge ahead won’t be easy. UW–Oshkosh will face Washington University in the sectional round, a team Fischer believes is one of the most talented offensive groups his team has faced this season.

“They’ve got a first-team All-American post player who’s 6-foot-3,” Fischer said. “They can find a way to get her the ball almost any time they want.”

Despite the challenge, Fischer believes his team’s toughness and experience will serve them well.

“When the ball goes up, we’re just hooping again,” Fischer said. “That’s what I like most about this team — they just go play with their friends and do their thing.”

For the Titans, the mission remains simple.

“We all have the same goal in mind,” Seckar said. “When things don’t go right on the court, we come together. That’s what makes this group special.”

With another Final Four within reach, UW–Oshkosh hopes its latest postseason run still has more chapters left to write.