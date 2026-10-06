UW-Green Bay women’s basketball enters season with new faces, familiar leaders

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Maddy Skorupski knew she had a chance to return for another season at UW-Green Bay.

Now, she gets to play.

The Phoenix guard was among 97 college athletes granted another year of eligibility through a temporary restraining order, giving Green Bay one of its key players back for the upcoming season.

“I’m eligible right now. That’s all I know,” Skorupski said.

The eligibility situation remains fluid as legal challenges involving the NCAA continue, but Skorupski said she is focused on what she can control.

“I think just with where I’m at with being eligible now, just attacking each day,” Skorupski said. “I’m on the team, so that’s where I’m at right now.”

Skorupski had been working through a waiver process dating back to the middle of last season, giving her a path to potentially return even before the latest legal developments.

Green Bay Head Coach Kayla Karius said the possibility of Skorupski returning had been part of the program’s planning for nearly a year.

The Phoenix prepared for both possibilities. Skorupski practiced with the team throughout the offseason even while her playing status remained uncertain.

Karius said the team decided it would benefit from having Skorupski around regardless of the outcome.

“She wants to be here so badly,” Karius said. “The fact that these kids have to guard her in practice, the fact that they can watch her court vision and watch how she facilitates and hits big shots, there’s so many good qualities about her.”

Skorupski earned second-team All-Horizon League honors last season, averaging 11.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

Her return also gives a younger-looking Phoenix roster an experienced leader.

“I try to help, you know, when people ask questions or if I see a little tiny tweak that we can make,” Skorupski said. “But I leave that up to Coach Kayla.”

Sophomore Kristina Ouimette said the team was excited to learn Skorupski would be back.

“We love Maddy,” Ouimette said. “We’re all so excited to hear she’s eligible and just love her impact out there every single day, like just being a great team leader this year.”

A familiar face on the coaching staff

Green Bay is also bringing back another familiar face.

Former Phoenix player Cassie Schiltz has joined Karius’ coaching staff.

Karius overlapped with Schiltz for one season as a player and said she quickly recognized her basketball IQ.

“I could tell really quickly when we got into those practices how smart of a player she was,” Karius said. “She just understood the offense.”

Schiltz spent six years at Green Bay as a player. Karius said she could tell coaching would eventually be part of Schiltz’s future.

After a year of coaching experience at UW-Oshkosh, Schiltz returned to Green Bay with a better understanding of what the job entails away from the court.

Karius said Schiltz has already made an impact because she knows the program from her time as a player.

“She knows what the standard looks like here,” Karius said. “She’s not afraid to coach these kids.”

A different-looking Phoenix team

With additions from the transfer portal and Skorupski back in the lineup, Karius expects the Phoenix to look different this season.

The team does not have as much seniority on paper, making leadership one of the biggest questions entering the season.

Karius said returning players including Maren Westin, Meghan Schultz, Kristina Ouimette, Kallie Peppler and Gracie Grzesk will be counted on to take steps as leaders, while the transfers bring experience but are still learning Green Bay’s system and culture.

“There’s this blend of, like, who’s going to lead this team?” Karius said.

The answer is still developing, but Karius has been encouraged by what she has seen during the offseason.

“I think you’re going to like this team because they really do play for each other,” Karius said.

The new roster also gives Green Bay more athleticism and the ability to attack opponents in different ways.

“We look different, just personnel-wise,” Karius said. “I think we got a little bit more athletic out of the portal.”

With quicker guards and more versatility, Karius said the Phoenix can explore different ways of playing this season.

“I think we can have some fun playing with some different pieces this year,” she said.

Green Bay will get plenty of opportunities to test those pieces early.

The Phoenix have four high-major opponents on the schedule, including Duke and Texas, giving the team challenging games before Horizon League play and giving fans a chance to see some of the top programs in college basketball at the Kress Center.