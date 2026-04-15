UW-Green Bay extends Kayla Karius through 2034-35 season

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay women’s basketball coach Kayla Karius has signed a contract extension that will keep her leading the Phoenix through the 2034-35 season, the program announced.

Karius has guided Green Bay to a 54-15 record over her first two seasons, including a dominant 36-4 mark in Horizon League play. The Phoenix has captured back-to-back Horizon League titles and made consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances under her leadership.

“Coach Karius continues the standard of excellence that defines Green Bay women’s basketball,” UW-Green Bay Chancellor Michael Alexander said in a statement released by UWGB Athletics. “She leads with class, and we’re proud she is continuing the legacy she once helped build as a player.”

A Green Bay alumna and Sheboygan native, Karius took over the program following Kevin Borseth’s retirement after the 2023-24 season, when the Phoenix also won the Horizon League tournament.

Since then, Green Bay has maintained its long-standing success, extending its streak of consecutive winning seasons to 49 — second only nationally to Tennessee’s 50-season run. The Phoenix also won 36 straight Horizon League games between December 2024 and February 2026.

Athletics director Josh Moon said Karius has quickly established herself as the right leader for the program’s future.

“She represents everything we value in Green Bay athletics,” Moon said in a statement. “We’re excited to see her continue building on our tradition.”

Karius was named Horizon League Coach of the Year following the 2025-26 season. During her tenure, several players have earned conference honors, including defensive and player of the year awards across multiple seasons.

The program has also excelled academically, finishing first nationally in the WBCA Academic Top 25 Team Honor Roll after posting a 3.862 team GPA during the 2024-25 season.