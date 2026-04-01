Timber Rattlers home opener postponed, moved to Friday doubleheader

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — The home opener for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers has been postponed due to a forecast calling for ice, rain and frigid temperatures across northeastern Wisconsin.

Thursday’s game against the Beloit Sky Carp at Neuroscience Group Field will instead be made up as part of a doubleheader Friday evening. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 5:10 p.m.

The team said the decision was made as a precaution for player and fan safety.

Parking will open at 3 p.m. Friday, with stadium gates opening at 4 p.m. The postponed giveaway — a mini poster featuring Milwaukee Brewers prospects — will also take place Friday, with the first 2,000 fans receiving the item.

Minor league doubleheaders consist of two seven-inning games. The first game will be played to completion, followed by a break of at least 30 minutes before the second game. Kids Run the Bases is scheduled to take place after the second game, weather permitting.

Fans with tickets for Thursday’s game can exchange them for tickets of equal or lesser value to any remaining 2026 regular-season home game, though original seat locations are not guaranteed.