Timber Rattlers held to 1 hit in season-opening loss

The T-Rats scored a run in the first inning, but stranded the bases loaded after that. Peoria scored two runs on three hits to win the game, 2-1.
Posted at 10:25 PM, Apr 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-05 23:25:27-04

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers scored on a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the first inning but managed just one hit and non runs after that, ultimately falling 2-1 to the Peoria Chiefs in Friday's season-opener.

  • RHP Brett Wichrowski took the loss, giving up two runs (one earned) in the third inning.
  • The go-ahead run scored on a throwing error by catcher Matthew Wood, who was trying to throw out a runner at third base.
  • The Timber Rattlers committed three errors in the game.
  • Wisconsin's lone hit was an infield single from Wood, who also drove in the only run with a walk.
  • The two teams play again Saturday at 1:10 p.m. at Fox Cities Stadium. Coverage begins at 1:00 p.m. on TV32.
