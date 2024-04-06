Timber Rattlers held to 1 hit in season-opening loss

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers scored on a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the first inning but managed just one hit and non runs after that, ultimately falling 2-1 to the Peoria Chiefs in Friday's season-opener.



RHP Brett Wichrowski took the loss, giving up two runs (one earned) in the third inning.

The go-ahead run scored on a throwing error by catcher Matthew Wood, who was trying to throw out a runner at third base.

The Timber Rattlers committed three errors in the game.

Wisconsin's lone hit was an infield single from Wood, who also drove in the only run with a walk.

The two teams play again Saturday at 1:10 p.m. at Fox Cities Stadium. Coverage begins at 1:00 p.m. on TV32.