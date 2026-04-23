St. Mary’s Springs standout Billy Schrauth awaits NFL Draft call

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — For a coach who has spent more than five decades on the St. Mary’s Springs sideline, few players left a lasting impression like Billy Schrauth — now waiting to hear his name called in the NFL Draft.

Campbellsport native Billy Schrauth, a former St. Mary’s Springs standout and Notre Dame captain, is projected as a mid-round NFL Draft pick this weekend.

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Campbellsport native Billy Schrauth awaits NFL Draft call

For longtime St. Mary’s Springs Head Coach Bob Hyland, Schrauth’s path stands out not just for where it has led, but how it began.

“You know, for me, 54 years here, it’s a lot. I’ve seen a lot of kids. None like Billy. I’ve never had a kid that worked as hard as he did,” Hyland said.

Hyland said Schrauth’s work ethic was shaped at a young age, growing up on a farm where he worked daily and competing with older siblings in an athletic family.

“One of the big things was he had two older brothers that he could look up to, and they’re both all-state football players for us. A little story goes, he was in 8th grade and went to a recruiting visit with Jake, and the coach sat down and thought he was the older brother, and he was in 8th grade,” Hyland said.

Hyland said Schrauth’s size, personality and work ethic made him stand out early.

“I could see that when I first met him. There’s kids that stand out, and he was one of them. The day I met him and his family, I knew he had something special,” Hyland said.

At St. Mary’s Springs, Schrauth helped lead the Ledgers to three state appearances and two state titles while earning all-state and all-conference honors for three straight seasons.

He had Division I offers from all over the country, and went on to play at Notre Dame, where he became a captain for the Fighting Irish while continuing his development toward the NFL level.

“I felt he knew he wanted to play professional football at a very young age, and in order to do that, he read and looked at what other people were doing,” Hyland said. "He’s got a chance to do something special, first kid in Springs history."

Hyland said Schrauth’s journey can serve as motivation for younger players in the program.

“You should push yourself to be the best you can be, and Billy did that. And he’ll reap the rewards from it,” Hyland said.

Hyland added that whichever team drafts Schrauth will get a team player who gives his everything.

“He’s an intelligent young man. He doesn’t make mistakes. He will be a leader on the team. He’ll work hard,” Hyland said.

As for draft night, Hyland said he expects to be watching closely.

“I just, you know, I would think that probably in the 2nd or 3rd round Billy's name will be called and… it will be,” Hyland said.

Hyland paused, becoming emotional.

“It’ll be exciting for you,” I said.

“It will be,” Hyland said, smiling.