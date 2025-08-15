Brewers first-round pick joins Timber Rattlers

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — Just two days after Luis Peña and Jesús Made made their debuts with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, another new face joined the lineup Thursday night.

Andrew Fischer, the Milwaukee Brewers’ first-round pick, started at third base and batted third in the order at Neuroscience Group Field.

“I just want people to know I play hard and I compete” Fischer said. "I want to win. It’s one of the things they instill in you in college. You show up to the ballpark every day to win. I don’t know what really care what the record is or anything. I’m going to come out every single day and I want to win.”

Before joining the Timber Rattlers, Fischer played at Duke, Ole Miss and Tennessee. With the Volunteers, he batted .341 with 25 home runs last season — the second-most in Division I — and reached base in all 65 games.

Following the draft, Fischer spent time in Arizona before arriving in Wisconsin.

“Ever since, I guess, the end of the season, there’s been like a whole emotional roller coaster with the draft and then going to Arizona and everything else,” Fischer said. “Just kind of being where my feet are is my plan right now. Win the day however I can do that.”

Fischer’s arrival coincided with the Timber Rattlers’ addition of the Brewers’ top two prospects, Peña and Made. The three batted first, second and third in the order and played second base, shortstop and third together in the infield.

“It’s really cool. I’m side by side in the locker room with these guys. They’re literally to my left and to my right,” Fischer said. “So I'm excited to get to know them. And from what I hear, they’re exciting to watch and they play hard.”

Even though Peña and Made are younger than him, Fischer said he’s eager to learn from them and contribute to an already talented lineup.

“I’m a big believer with the people you surround yourself with, you embrace that,” Fischer said. “So if they’re gonna be big leaguers, I wanna train with them and I wanna know how they go about their business. Then obviously at the end of the day, like I said, we wanna get the W. So work together and make it happen.”

Fischer wasted no time producing in his debut, driving in a run with an RBI single in his first at-bat.

"How could you possibly want to play anywhere else besides the Brewers right now?" Fischer said.