Thursday Night Blitz: Kimberly opens its season with dominant win over Bay Port

Scores from Thursday's high school football action are listed below.
Appleton East 6, Kettle Moraine 0
Appleton North 21, Green Bay Preble 7
Appleton West 26, Sheboygan South 13
Brillion 28, Southern Door 12
Crivitz 40, North Fond du Lac 0
Green Bay West 37, Oconto 6
Kaukauna 35, West De Pere 31
Kimberly 35, Bay Port 14
Laconia 20, Markesan 8
Manitowoc Lincoln 42, Mishicot 6
Neenah 50, Menasha 13
Negaunee (MI) 28, Kewaunee 7
Oconto Falls 36, Peshtigo 6
Stoughton 14, Green Bay Southwest 12
Wrightstown 57, Shawano 0