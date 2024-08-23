High school football returns! De Pere rolls to season-opening win; Appleton North falls at home

After making a surprise run to Level 2 of the WIAA playoffs last year, the De Pere High School football team picked up right where it left off to open the 2024 season.
The Redbirds rolled to a 41-0 win over Manitowoc. It's their first win in a season opener since the COVID-shortened season in the spring of 2021.
Meanwhile, Appleton North dropped its season opener, 20-10, at home to state-ranked Mukwonago.
The Lightning took a 7-0 run early in the second quarter after quarterback Charlie Olson scored on a 46-yard run. However, North struggled to move the ball after that and was outscored 20-3 the rest of the way.
Here are Thursday's high school football scores:
Appleton East 28, Green Bay Southwest 21
Bay Port 37, Middleton 28
Crivitz 27, Chilton 0
De Pere 41, Manitowoc Lincoln 0
Mukwonago 20, Appleton North 10
New Holstein 22, Random Lake Ozaukee 13
North Fond du Lac 26, Dominican 25
Oshkosh Lourdes 70, Living Word Lutheran 6
Plymouth 34, Menasha 18
The season continues Friday night with most teams in the area hitting the field for the first time. Sports Showdown will be in Green Bay for a matchup between Green Bay Preble and Oshkosh West. Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. on tv32.