Friday Night Blitz: Wrightstown surges by LC in matchup of state qualifiers

LUXEMBURG, Wis. (NBC 26) — Wrightstown improved to 4-0 on the season with a 28-14 win over Luxemburg-Casco in a matchup of 2023 state qualfiers on Friday night.

After the Spartans jumped out to a 14-6 lead in the first half, the Tigers roared back with the game's final 22 points en route to the win. Wrightstown quarterback Trevor Vandehey accounted for three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing).

Other scores from Friday's action are listed below.

Appleton North 24, Oshkosh West 7

Berlin 22, Nekoosa 0

Bonduel 25, Kewaunee 21

Cedar Grove-Belgium 42, Manitowoc Lutheran 14

Chilton 34, Saint Mary Catholic 10

Coleman 49, Clintonville 7

Freedom 28, Chilton

Hortonville 6, Appleton East 0

Kimberly 42, Fond du Lac 7

Howards Grove 20, Hilbert 0

Johnson Creek 41, Lourdes 30

Kaukauna 17, Neenah 6

Kenosha St. Joseph 48, Reedsville 7

Kiel 45, Brillion 13

Kimberly 42, Fond du Lac 7

Lomira 55, Winnebago Lutheran 26

Mishicot 26, Oconto 0

New London 24, Shawano 14

Oconto Falls 48, Crandon 18

Omro 40, North Fond du Lac 6

Roncalli 8, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran 0

Seymour 33, Xavier 7

Two Rivers 31, Denmark 14

Saint Mary's Springs 49, Laconia 7

Southern Door 19, Marinette 8

Waupaca 18, Fox Valley Lutheran 17

Waupun 34, Ripon 14

Winneconne 34, Sheboygan Falls 7

Wrightstown 28, Luxemburg-Casco 14

