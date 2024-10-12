Watch Now
Friday Night Blitz: West De Pere hits late FG to win classic game over Bay Port

Phantoms kicker Brandon Schaefer hit a game-winning 49-yard field goal as time expired and West De Pere won a thriller over Bay Port, 45-43.
High school football scores from Friday, October 11 are listed below.

Appleton North 12, Appleton East 0
Ashwaubenon 29, Green Bay Southwest 24
Berlin 53, Waupun 6
Bonduel 53, Oconto 6
Brillion 42, St. Mary Catholic 0
Crivitz 42, Clintonville 0
Green Bay East 16, Manitowoc 14
Hortonville 27, Oshkosh West 26
Kiel 35, New Holstein 0
Kimberly 38, Kaukauna 20
Kohler 41, Chilton 29
Laconia 34, Omro 14
Lomira 21, Campbellsport 0
Manitowoc Lutheran 27, Hilbert 7
Menasha 41, Sheboygan South 0
Mishicot 20, Marinette 14
Neenah 25, Fond du Lac 7
Nekoosa 46, Ripon 6
Notre Dame 56, Green Bay West 14
Oconto Falls 51, Northland Pines 13
Oostburg 14, Reedsville 0
Oshkosh North 28, Sheboygan North 21
Pulaski 35, Green Bay Preble 20
Roncalli 13, Valders 12
Saint Mary's Springs 10, Mayville 3
Southern Door 42, Sturgeon Bay 17
West De Pere 45, Bay Port 43
Winnebago Lutheran 55, North Fond du Lac 14

