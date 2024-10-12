Friday Night Blitz: West De Pere hits late FG to win classic game over Bay Port

Phantoms kicker Brandon Schaefer hit a game-winning 49-yard field goal as time expired and West De Pere won a thriller over Bay Port, 45-43.

Prev Next

Posted

High school football scores from Friday, October 11 are listed below. Appleton North 12, Appleton East 0

Ashwaubenon 29, Green Bay Southwest 24

Berlin 53, Waupun 6

Bonduel 53, Oconto 6

Brillion 42, St. Mary Catholic 0

Crivitz 42, Clintonville 0

Green Bay East 16, Manitowoc 14

Hortonville 27, Oshkosh West 26

Kiel 35, New Holstein 0

Kimberly 38, Kaukauna 20

Kohler 41, Chilton 29

Laconia 34, Omro 14

Lomira 21, Campbellsport 0

Manitowoc Lutheran 27, Hilbert 7

Menasha 41, Sheboygan South 0

Mishicot 20, Marinette 14

Neenah 25, Fond du Lac 7

Nekoosa 46, Ripon 6

Notre Dame 56, Green Bay West 14

Oconto Falls 51, Northland Pines 13

Oostburg 14, Reedsville 0

Oshkosh North 28, Sheboygan North 21

Pulaski 35, Green Bay Preble 20

Roncalli 13, Valders 12

Saint Mary's Springs 10, Mayville 3

Southern Door 42, Sturgeon Bay 17

West De Pere 45, Bay Port 43

Winnebago Lutheran 55, North Fond du Lac 14

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.