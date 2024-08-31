Friday Night Blitz: Notre Dame wins 7-3 slugfest over De Pere

Scores from Friday's high school football action are listed below.
Ashwaubenon 56, Manitowoc 6
Antigo 27, Sturgeon Bay 20
Clintonville 43, Ripon 20
Freedom 45, Waupaca 15
Fox Valley Lutheran 29, Denmark 12
Hilbert 20, Randolph 14
Howards Grove 41, Valders 7
Kiel 45, Berlin 34
Little Chute 42, New London 14
Marquette 31, Fond du Lac 12
Menominee (MI) 49, Marinette 6
Notre Dame 7, De Pere 3
Oshkosh North 41, Oshkosh West 22
Pulaski 21, Hortonville 18
Reedsville 26, Lourdes 20
Roncalli 22, Green Bay East 12
Saint Mary Catholic 30, Manawa 0
Saint Mary's Springs 27, Edgewood 10
Seymour 42, Two Rivers 21
Sheboygan North 48, West Bend East 0
Waupun 22, New Holstein 13
Winnebago Lutheran 47, Chilton 0
Winneconne 60, Omro 7
Xavier 31, Luxemburg-Casco 20