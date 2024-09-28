Friday Night Blitz: Neenah notches big win over Appleton North, Coleman stays unbeaten

Scores from Friday's high school football action are listed below.
Appleton West 36, Green Bay Preble 35
Bay Port 49, Green Bay Southwest 10
Berlin 35, Ripon 0
Bonduel 56, Mishicot 6
Coleman 42, Oconto 20
Fond du Lac 12, Appleton East 7
Fox Valley Lutheran 25, Seymour 24
Freedom 35, Denmark 7
Hilbert 56, Dominican 12
Kaukauna 41, Oshkosh West 14
Kewaunee 42, Sturgeon Bay 0
Kiel 63, Valders 18
Kimberly 35, Hortonville 7
Lomira 56, North Fond du Lac 8
Luxemburg-Casco 27, Shawano 7
Manitowoc Lincoln 20, Green Bay West 15
Mayville 51, Omro 6
Neenah 25, Appleton North 14
Nekoosa 30, Waupun 20
New Holstein 24, Chilton 21
Northland Pines 35, Clintonville 14
Notre Dame 28, Menasha 21
Oshkosh North 38, Green Bay East 0
Peshtigo 12, Marinette 6
Pulaski 42, Ashwaubenon 14
Roncalli 28, Brillion 27
Saint Mary's Springs 28, Campbellsport 14
Sheboygan Falls 21, Two Rivers 20
Sheboygan North 49, Sheboygan South 6
Southern Door 42, Oconto 0
Waupaca 51, New London 34
West De Pere 49, De Pere 0
Winnebago Lutheran 34, Laconia 10
Winneconne 37, Xavier 19
Wrightstown 10, Little Chute 7