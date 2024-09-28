Friday Night Blitz: Neenah notches big win over Appleton North, Coleman stays unbeaten

Scores from Friday's high school football action are listed below.

Appleton West 36, Green Bay Preble 35

Bay Port 49, Green Bay Southwest 10

Berlin 35, Ripon 0

Bonduel 56, Mishicot 6

Coleman 42, Oconto 20

Fond du Lac 12, Appleton East 7

Fox Valley Lutheran 25, Seymour 24

Freedom 35, Denmark 7

Hilbert 56, Dominican 12

Kaukauna 41, Oshkosh West 14

Kewaunee 42, Sturgeon Bay 0

Kiel 63, Valders 18

Kimberly 35, Hortonville 7

Lomira 56, North Fond du Lac 8

Luxemburg-Casco 27, Shawano 7

Manitowoc Lincoln 20, Green Bay West 15

Mayville 51, Omro 6

Neenah 25, Appleton North 14

Nekoosa 30, Waupun 20

New Holstein 24, Chilton 21

Northland Pines 35, Clintonville 14

Notre Dame 28, Menasha 21

Oshkosh North 38, Green Bay East 0

Peshtigo 12, Marinette 6

Pulaski 42, Ashwaubenon 14

Roncalli 28, Brillion 27

Saint Mary's Springs 28, Campbellsport 14

Sheboygan Falls 21, Two Rivers 20

Sheboygan North 49, Sheboygan South 6

Southern Door 42, Oconto 0

Waupaca 51, New London 34

West De Pere 49, De Pere 0

Winnebago Lutheran 34, Laconia 10

Winneconne 37, Xavier 19

Wrightstown 10, Little Chute 7