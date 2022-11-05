Friday Night Blitz - Level 3: Bay Port, Kimberly & others advance to state semifinals

Bay Port, Kimberly, West De Pere, Kaukauna, Freedom, Two Rivers, Kewaunee, Saint Mary's Springs, and Shiocton advanced to the state semifinal round of the WIAA football playoffs with wins Friday night. Click here to view the tournament brackets.

Division 1

Bay Port 17, Appleton North 10

Hamilton 15, Arrowhead 13

Kimberly 31, Waunakee 16

Mukwonago 27, Muskego 14

Division 2

Kaukauna 41, Homestead 13

Kettle Moraine 27, Sun Prairie 6

West De Pere 38, River Falls 6

Division 3

Monroe 35, West Bend East 0

Onalaska 48, Rice Lake 22

West Salem 21, Notre Dame 14

Division 4

Catholic Memorial 35, Lodi 0

Columbus 35, Ellsworth 6

Freedom 13, Little Chute 7

Two Rivers 35, Racine St. Catherine's 6

Division 5

Aquinas 28, Colby 14

Kewaunee 15, Southern Door 12

Mayville 44, Racine Lutheran 0

Division 6

Darlington 20, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 7

Mondovi 35, Marshall 0

St. Marys Springs 21, Coleman 20

Stratford 27, Grantsburg 7

Division 7

Bangor 40, Alma/Pepin 21

Cashton 28, Black Hawk/Warren IL 14

Regis 53, Edgar 8

Shiocton 32, Cambria-Friesland 14