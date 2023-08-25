Watch Now
SportsSports Showdown

Actions

FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: Kimberly beats Bay Port in back-and-forth battle of top programs

The Papermakers took the lead with a field goal with less than one minute to play and then sealed the game with a sack.
Posted at 11:01 PM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-25 00:01:50-04

Scores from Thursday's high school football action are listed below.

Appleton North 42, Green Bay Preble 6

Brookfield Central 9, Pewaukee 8

Cedar Grove-Belgium 42, Lake Mills 14

Coleman 30, Bonduel 12

D.C. Everest 24, Chippewa Falls 14

Kettle Moraine 42, Ashwaubenon 7

Kimberly 17, Bay Port 14

Monona Grove 42, Madison La Follette 7

North Fond du Lac 20, Ripon 14

Oconto 51, Green Bay West 22

Oshkosh North 36, Green Bay Southwest 6

Random Lake 20, Roncalli 7

Stoughton 28, Wisconsin Rapids 6

University School of Milwaukee 63, Dominican 16

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
watch live 2.png

Watch Live