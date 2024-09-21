Friday Night Blitz: Kaukauna stays atop the FVA with home win over Fondy

Scores from Friday's high school football action (September 20, 2024) are listed below.
Appleton North 24, Hortonville 13
Appleton West 44, Green Bay Southwest 34
Bay Port 49, Ashwaubenon 6
Bonduel 47, Marinette 12
Brillion 26, Kohler 20
Campebellsport 34, Winnebago Lutheran 21
Cambria-Freisland 32, Lourdes 21
Cedar Grove-Belgium 43, Hilbert 0
De Pere 24, Green Bay Preble 0
Freedom 43, Fox Valley Lutheran 42
Horicon/Hustisford 21, Manitowoc Lutheran 0
Kaukauna 35, Fond du Lac 20
Kewaunee 35, Mishicot 14
Kiel 42, Saint Mary Catholic 14
Kimberly 42, Appleton East 14
Little Chute 23, Denmark 0
Lomira 56, Omro 0
Luxemburg-Casco 40, Sheboygan Falls 0
Mayville 42, Laconia 0
Menasha 35, Green Bay East 0
Notre Dame 42, Manitowoc Lincoln 0
Neenah 29, Oshkosh West 10
Oconto Falls 58, Clintonville 0
Oshkosh North 49, Sheboygan South 0
Saint Mary's Springs 45, North Fond du Lac 8
Seymour 56, Waupaca 32
Sheboygan North 32, Green Bay West 14
Southern Door 34, Peshtigo 7
Sturgeon Bay 42, Oconto 16
Waupun 40, Adams-Friendship 22
West De Pere 47, Pulaski 0
Winneconne 39, Shawano 8
Wisconsin Dells 47, Ripon 6
Wrightstown 34, Two Rivers 21
Xavier 63, New London 20