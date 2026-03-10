GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — From Slovakia to Green Bay, Leo Henriquez brings a unique background to the crease.

The Green Bay Gamblers goaltender was born in Bratislava, Slovakia, but his background stretches beyond Central Europe.

“Well, half and half. I was born in Slovakia, but you know my dad is Dominican and I'm very proud of that too, so I usually say both,” Henriquez said.

Henriquez is believed to be one of the only high-level hockey players with ties to the Dominican Republic.

“You know it's more of a baseball country. They don't really do hockey there, so usually when I find my name on Twitter it's people asking if they aren't like talking about a baseball player,” Henriquez said.

Henriquez says it is special to represent that background in a sport where players with Dominican ties are rare.

Slovak-Dominican Goalie Leo Henriquez Thriving With Green Bay Gamblers

Hockey was not his first sport. Growing up in Slovakia, Henriquez initially played soccer before discovering the game that would shape his future.

“So I went to a sports elementary school. I was a soccer player at the start actually. And they had a hockey club in the school and I tried skating, I liked it and then just transferred to an actual hockey club,” Henriquez said.

By fourth grade, he made another switch — this time to goalie, a position that has taken him across the world.

Henriquez began his junior career in Alaska before arriving in Green Bay last season to join the Gamblers. Adjusting to life in the United States has been part of the experience.

“It's probably just the way of life. In my hometown we have a lot of bus infrastructure and stuff like that. I never had a car. So just getting used to going with car everywhere it was kind of crazy,” Henriquez said.

He grew up in Europe and now speaks five languages, something that helps him connect with teammates from around the world.

Living far from home, however, has also come with challenges.

“Being without my dad and without my mom of course just sometimes miss those days a little bit, you know, when they bring me to the rink… but it shaped me a lot as a person just to be independent,” Henriquez said.

That independence helped Henriquez reach one of hockey’s biggest stages for young players, representing Slovakia at the World Junior Championships.

On the ice in Green Bay, Henriquez has quickly become a fan favorite.

Recently, he pulled off what teammates and coaches jokingly call the “Leo Trick” — recording a shutout, scoring a goalie goal and getting into a fight.

“I always thought about scoring and what celebration I'm going to do and all this stuff and when I just scored I just put my hands up and looked at the fans, you know, everybody was going wild,” Henriquez said.

The moment even surprised his own coach.

“I honestly couldn't believe it either. The fight happened and I think I was seen on camera like putting my hands on my head not believing it,” Gamblers goalie coach Tony Kujava said.

Kujava said Henriquez also brings a presence to the net that lifts the team.

“He's a very happy-go-lucky guy… but when the lights are shining the brightest, he seems to rise to the occasion and he has that swagger about him,” Kujava said.

That confidence has helped Henriquez take the next step in his hockey career.

He recently committed to play Division I hockey at the University of New Hampshire.

“They made me feel very welcome and very wanted, so I just felt it was the right fit,” Henriquez said.

For Henriquez, the journey from Slovakia to Green Bay is still unfolding, with the next chapter already taking shape.